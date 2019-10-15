Mildred Almeda Van Dyke, 93, born in Fort Scott, Kan. has entered into her eternal rest on October 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held on October 18, 2019 from 5p to 7p with a Graveside Service on October 19, 2019 at 1p, both at Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery.
She was widowed after 54 years of marriage to Hubert Van Dyke. They had three loving children, Gloria Sanders, Jimmy Van Dyke, and Bridget Nystrom. She had 8 grandkids, 16 great-grandkids, and 2 great-great-grandkids. Mildred was a faithful member of Pleasantview Baptist Church in Derby.
