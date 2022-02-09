DERBY - Midori Melton, 81, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Service at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10th at Winfield Veterans' Cemetery, Winfield, Kansas. Limited seating available. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victory in the Valley www.victoryinthevalley.org.
