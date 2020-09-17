DERBY – Michiko Duda, 87, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita.
A private family service will be held.
She was born on January 29, 1933, in Nagasaki, Japan to Iroku Somekawa and Chieno (Fukushima) Somekawa. She met her love, Joseph Duda, while he was stationed in Japan. The family moved to Derby in 1966.
Michiko enjoyed bowling, bingo, gardening and cooking. She truly took pride in her family and welcomed all to her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Duda, who died in 1999; and her parents.
Michiko is survived by her daughter, Judy Gilbert and husband Shawn; sons Ken Duda, John Duda, Kris Duda; grandchildren Jennifer Burleson and husband Brian, Michael Duda and fiancé Nicole, Shane Gilbert and wife Morgan, and Shanna Gilbert; great-grandchildren Kaleb Howard, Bailee Duda, Charlee Duda, Logan Barnhill, Blake Burleson, and Brady Burleson.
