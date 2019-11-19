Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.