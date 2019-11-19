DERBY – Michael Sherrill Bartlett, 80, retired Director of Publications for NCR, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Visitation 1-5 pm Thursday, Nov. 21, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Recitation of the Rosary 7 pm Thursday, Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday, Nov. 22, both at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Garland Bartlett; and his mother and stepfather, Virginia and Victor Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda; son, Ted Bartlett (Reycee), of Wichita; daughter, Martha Bartlett - Piland (Gary), of Topeka; grandchildren, Leila and Michael Bartlett.
A memorial has been established with St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS 67037. View tributes at www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
