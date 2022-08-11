DERBY – Michael R. Miller, 62, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kan.
Michael was born Oct. 19, 1959, to Eddie and Sylva (McCleery) Miller in Eugene, Ore.
His hobbies were fishing, hunting and playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia; grandparents JS and Mabel McCleery, Bill Miller, Ralph and Sadie Evans.
Michael is survived by his father, Eddie; sister Dianna and Randy (brother-in-law) Williams.
In lieu of flowers, cards would be appreciated. Send to Eddie Miller (1230 Briarwood Ct., Derby, KS 67037) or Dianna Williams (1120 N. Briarwood Rd., Derby, KS 67037).
