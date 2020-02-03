DERBY – Michael Louis Howard, 63, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Visitation: Friday, February 7 from 3-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, February 8 at Westside Freewill Baptist Church, 3310 W. MacArthur, Wichita.
He was born September 7, 1956, in Liberal, Kan. and grew up in Kismet, Kan.
Mike worked at Beech Aircraft for 37 years in Missile and T1-A groups. He loved K-State sports and his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Howard and Jean Griffith Howard.
Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sabrina Howard; sons, Cody (Amber) Howard, Shane (Geneva) Howard; adopted daughter, Manieca McPherson and her daughter, Brooklyn; grandchildren, Immanuel Powell, Kaleb Powell, Kristin Luse, Braeden Howard, Kendrick McGrew, Dakota McGrew, Sophia McGrew, Marcus McGrew, Michael McGrew and Christopher Howard; sister, Linda (Darrell) Kirkwood; brothers, Gerald (Patricia), Larry (Ruthi) Howard, Bruce (Teresa) Howard; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and Westside Freewill Baptist Church.
