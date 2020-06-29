Michael J. Pottebaum, 69, died on June 8, 2020, after battling illness.
Internment was at Ascension Cemetery in Wichita.
He attended Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan from 1965 to 1967 and graduated from Derby High School in 1969.
Memorials to: Kansas Aviation Museum, Attn: Barb Kramer, 3350 South Washington Blvd., Wichita, KS 67210. https://www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.