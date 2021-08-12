DOUGLASS – Michael J. Beck, age 66, owner of MJB Heating and Cooling, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Visitation: Friday, August 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family present 5:30-7 p.m., at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Viewing at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 21, both at Woodridge Christian Church, Wichita.
Preceded by parents, Russell and Betty (Paige) Beck.
Survived by wife, Susan; children, Jason (Kayla) Wilfong of Valley Center, Adam (Jamie) Beck of Goddard, Jeremy Beck of Douglass, Mandy (Joshua) Beck-Smith of Hutchinson, Jessica (Jarrod) Hipps of Valley Center; siblings, John (Brenda) Beck of Cheney, Mark (Sandy) Beck of Sunrise Beach, Mo., Larry (Melissa) Beck of Wichita, Becky Beck; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218 or Woodridge Christian Church (missions fund), 12111 E. 13th St. N, Wichita, KS 67206. www.shinklemortuary.com.
