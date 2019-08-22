Haysville - Michael K. Grundon, 60, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Visitation: Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3-8 pm and Funeral Service: 2 pm, Monday, August 26, 2019 both at Smith Family Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, Kansas 67037.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Wanda Grundon; and brother, Chris Grundon. He is survived by his goddaughter, Crystal Murray; and beloved Rottweiler, Charlie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beauties and Beasts PO Box 783001, Wichita, KS, 67278.
