WICHITA – Michael Douglas Janssens fell asleep in the Lord on Jan. 16, 2022.
Mike was a family man who loved spending time with his loved ones. He had a zest for life, and he was a joy to be around. His humor and laughter were heartwarming. He was a talented dental lab technician for 50 years and most recently worked at Myron's Dental Laboratories in Kansas City, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles M. Janssens.
He is survived by the love of his life, Waynette States of Derby, Kan.; stepmother Dorothy Janssens Voth of Derby; children Coy, Ali and Shelbi Janssens; and grandchildren Bella, Charlie, Gabriella, and Aisley Grace, all of Lake Charles, La.
