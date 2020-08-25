DERBY – Michael D. Ostgren, 65, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, August 25 at Faith Lutheran Church in Derby. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28 at Hills Of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, S.D.
He was born September 14, 1954, to Stanley and Maralyn (Krause) Ostgren in Beatrice, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; and father, Stanley.
Michael is survived by his son, Jordan; mother, Maralyn; brothers, Brent Ostgren and Mark (Debbie) Ostgren; sister, Becky Manning; 2 nieces and 5 nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church 242 S. Derby Ave, Derby, KS 67037.
