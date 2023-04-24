Michael Arnold Williams, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, Apr. 16, 2023. A service was held Apr. 22 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby.
Mike was born in Wichita to Jim and Betty Williams on Apr. 16, 1948. He was the fourth out of nine children. He attended St Mary’s Catholic school in Wichita until the age of 10. Later, he attended the remainder of his primary through high school years in Ulysses, Kan. with his Great Aunt Clara and Uncle Clarence. He had a wonderful life, also spending his summers with them in Corpus Christi, Texas perfecting his skill of fishing and crabbing. He loved sports and played on his basketball team during his high school years.
He joined the army in 1968 where he was stationed in Okinawa, Korea. He returned home in 1970 to his parents. He spent the next 20+ years working in the family business at Betty’s Speakeasy Club located on K-15 Highway outside of Derby. He was quite popular with the locals and instrumental in the business. He never lost his love for fishing. Mike always had a kind word, enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and often took the time to help those around him. He will always be well remembered by those that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Mike is survived by his siblings Ron Williams, Doug Williams, Stephanie Knutson, Mark Williams, Chuck Williams, Richard Williams, Denise Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
