DERBY – Merle Mintz, 76, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 20 at Countryside Christian Church.
He was born July 20, 1943, to Oren and Bonnie (LaMaster) Mintz in Hallowell, Kan., in the farmhouse built by his grandfather. Prior to graduating high school, Merle had the honor of performing in the Columbus High School Band for the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Master’s Degree in 1965.
Merle taught at Southeast High School and Derby High School. He worked at TWECO Products prior to working at Cessna as an experimental engineer and retiring in 1990. Merle was a dedicated member of Countryside Christian Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and an elder for many years.
He enjoyed working and spending time outdoors. Merle had the heart of a servant and gladly gave of his time and ability in assisting others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy Lanette Mintz; and brother, Noel Mintz.
Merle is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rose Marie Mintz; daughter, Dawn Marie (Mintz) Neece; grandchildren, Victoria Marie Neece and William Van Neece; siblings, Leroy Mintz, Coreen Lillich, and Lorice Haraughty; and a large supporting extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping HandsFund c/o Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Commented