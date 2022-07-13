DERBY - Merilyn Jean Austin, 74, died Friday, July 8, 2022. Visitation with the family present will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Celebration of life will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, at The Hubbard Arts Center Gallery Room, 309 N Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037. Private burial will be in El Paso Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with the Derby Historical Society, PO Box 1054, Derby, KS 67037 or Prairie Quilt Guild, c/o Betty McKenzie, PO Box 48813, Wichita KS 67201.
