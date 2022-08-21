DERBY – Menno J. Loewen, age 97, farmer, pastor and teacher, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Visitation with family present 2:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in late December.
Preceded in death by wife, Elsie Loewen; parents, John and Anna Loewen; siblings, David Loewen and Martha Reimer.
Survivors: children, Wesley (Lou) Loewen of Overland Park, Ruth (Terry) Larson of Seffner, Fla., Virgil (Mary) Loewen of Derby, Joel (Elaine) Loewen of Japan; sister, Lydia Gillett of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Reggie Loewen, Ethan (Rachel) Loewen, Rachel (Brian) Piccorelli, Kyle, Tiffany and Bradley Loewen; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Daniel Loewen, Elsie and Charlotte Piccorelli.
In lieu of flowers, memorial: SEND International (memo: Joel and Elaine Loewen in Japan), PO Box 513, Farmington, MI 48332. www.shinklemortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.