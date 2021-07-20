DERBY – Melvin Moore of Derby passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 18, 2021, at the age of 86 years. Mel was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Great Bend, Kan., the son of Clyde and Ruth Moore.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark in Derby with the funeral mass following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. the same day at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Wellington, Kan.
Melvin was a quiet, thoughtful, caring, and responsible husband, father, grandfather, and serviceman. Doc, as he was known by his military personnel, had lived in Wellington until he and his family moved to Derby in 1976 where he lived throughout the rest of his life.
As a Chief Master Sergeant, he served our country from the Korean War to his retirement from McConnell Air Force Base.
Mel is survived by his loving wife of 61½ years, Wanda; four sons: Kenneth and his wife Tammy, Kevin and his wife Janet, Kirk, and Kraig; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Max and his wife Jacquie, and Mike and his wife Kathy.
