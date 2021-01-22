DERBY – Melvin LeRoy Caddell, 91, retired Beech Engineering clerk, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary and available to live-stream at www.dlwichita.com. A memorial has been established with South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
Most Popular
Articles
- Talliano’s closes after nearly three decades in business
- Slide construction moving forward at Derby water park
- Derby Police Department to test hybrid patrol vehicles
- Derby at crossroads regarding West End railroad quiet zone
- DPS reports new high of 24 student cases in weekly COVID update
- County moving to phase two of vaccination plan
- Off the beaten path: DHS grad on Pan-American journey
- Sidelined work on Wichita’s Riverfront could resume this year
- District shares more details on upcoming STEM summer camp
- Old computer system causes headaches for unemployed Kansans
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.