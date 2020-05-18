Melvin Devale Archer, 88, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully with family by his side May 15, 2020, in Derby, Kan.
Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita, in the Prayer Garden. Service to be officiated by Rev. Traci Bennett.
Melvin was born in northwest Kansas in Norton County near Densmore on January 9, 1932. Following the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, in 1939 at the age of 7, his mother and father relocated their family to greater opportunity in Wichita, where Melvin attended Washington Elementary and East High School, graduating in 1950. In 1952 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on active duty from 1952-1956, and in the reserves from 1956-1960. While living in Wichita following military service, he met his future wife, Patricia Joy Brewer, at a YWCA dance in September of 1956. They would marry April 19, 1957, in Wichita, in the parsonage of Asbury United Methodist Church. Their marriage would span 63 years and would include the adoption of two sons, Ben, born in 1967, and Gib, born in 1970. Melvin was employed by KG&E for five years before accepting a position with the Derby Oil Company (later Coastal) that would support his family for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Prior to arriving in Wichita, Melvin enjoyed a rural childhood on and around the family farm where he experienced agriculture, livestock, hunting and fishing, and horses and horsemanship; he carried these interests with him throughout his life. As a devoted family man, Melvin was always available to help, guide, and love unconditionally. His was a life truly well lived, and our gratitude is immeasurable.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Patricia of Wichita; two sons, Ben Archer of Wichita, and Gib (Elizabeth) Archer of Albuquerque, N.M.; two grandchildren, India Archer and Anderson Archer, both of Albuquerque; sister Euvonne Maring of Wichita; and family dog, Cabo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Jennie Archer.
Flowers may be sent to Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060.
