DERBY - Melissa "Missy" Oline, 51, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. A private family service will be held.
She was born November 14, 1968, to Bob and Mary (Anderson) Mosley in Little Rock, Ark. Melissa was a dedicated mother and loving wife.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Mike.
Melissa is survived by her mother; husband of 30 years, Joe; children, Chris Oline and Kaitlyn (Cedrick) Ambrose; siblings, Diane Davis, Gary Mosley, Lisa Raley, and Matt Mosley.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
