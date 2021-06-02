Melissa Lynn (Hurst) Peters, 34, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the early morning hours with her devoted husband and loving mom by her side. Melissa was born to Frederick “Randy” and Cathy Hurst in Wichita, Kan., on Feb. 5, 1987. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and friend.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4 from 2 pm to 8 pm with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 5 at 11 am, also at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kan.
Melissa attended Wichita State University where she earned three Bachelor of Science Degrees. She was on the Shocker Bowling Team that was part of not one, but two national championship teams in 2007 and 2009. Her fight, championship attitude and fierceness will always be a part of the Women’s Shocker Team. It was bowling that lead her to meet her husband who was also a Shocker bowler.
Melissa married her best friend Jacob “Jake” Peters on September 21, 2013, and then relocated to Henderson, Nev., where they called home. Melissa always had a dream to travel the world and that is exactly what she and Jake did! In her short 34 years she went to Italy, Hawaii, Mexico, swam in the Crystal and Blue Lagoons in Malta, visited Germany, Japan, Denmark, Sweden and London, just to name a few!
If Melissa was not traveling the world, you would find her training for races she would participate in just for fun! She was an athlete through and through. Her favorite place to run was Pittsburgh, Pa., where she completed multiple half marathons that ended with her running onto the Heinz Field Pittsburgh Steelers Football Field!
In October of 2019, Melissa found out she would begin a new fight with an aggressive form of Breast Cancer called HER2-positive. She started treatment right away and later learned that the cancer had metastasized to her brain. Her positive attitude and determination to live put up one heck of a fight until the very end. Cancer did not win – Melissa won as she is never defeated!
While living in Henderson, Nev., Melissa worked for Apple where she stayed for the last 7 years. She was a respected employee who knew how to handle business as she worked through every treatment she underwent.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick “Randy” Hurst of Derby, Kan. We are at peace knowing Melissa is now back in her loving father’s arms laughing together and watching over the family.
Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Jake Peters; mother, Cathy Hurst; brothers, Nathan (Shaye) Hurst and Matthew (Lauren) Hurst of Derby, Kan. She adored her niece, Nora, and nephews, Gunner and William. Her aunt duties have now been extended to a guardian angel. Melissa loved her two dogs they adopted, Milo and Piper. They never left Melissa’s side as she fought the tough fight.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Melissa’s honor at WSU. Contributions can be made to the Melissa Hurst-Peters Never Defeated Memorial Scholarship, through PayPal at neverdefeatedmelsmafia@gmail.com or by mailing a check to Shocker Bowling, 1845 Fairmount, BOX 56, Wichita, KS 67260.
