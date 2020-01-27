DERBY – Melanie D. (Beck) McLain, 63, stepped from this life through Heaven’s gates on January 25, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
Visitation, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, with family present 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Celebration of Life Service, 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Melanie Darae Beck McLain was born Aug 30, 1956, to John D. and Doris (Dot) P. Beck in Leesburg, Fla. Melanie married Thomas G. McLain on June 3,1976, and they were blessed with four children: Tara Lee, Rachel Darae, Olivia Ruth, and David Max.
She is preceded in death by her father, John D. Beck and brother, Danny L. Beck.
She is survived by her mother, Doris P. (Charlie) Beck-Cole of Leesburg, Fla.; husband, Thomas G. McLain; mother-in-law Kathryn R. (Brenda) McLain of Derby; daughter, Tara L. McLain, of Wichita; daughter, Rachel (Stephen) Elliott of Wichita; daughter, Olivia (Seth) Crow of Waco, Texas; son, David Max (Amber) McLain of Waco, Texas; and nine grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia, Alyvia, Emma, Ruby, Ezekiel, Cyrus, Remington, and one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, Melanie had requested memorials be directed to Calvary Baptist Church for Missions projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.