DERBY – McKenzie “Mac” Ribordy, 33, the life of the party, passed on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Though he left this world far too soon, he left this world a better place.
The family will hold a public visitation on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby. Come join friends and family for one last round at The Green Derby following the burial. Please come casual, jeans welcome. Mac wouldn’t want it any other way.
Mac was born Nov. 15, 1988, in Wichita, Kan., and grew up in Derby where he continued to live.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Ribordy of Derby; his daughter and light of his world, Kolbi Rosendale of Mulvane; siblings Nick Ribordy (Tiffany) of Derby, Misty Kruger (Tommy) of Silver Lake, Kan., and Heidi Harn (Lance) of Emporia; nieces and nephews Tobey Byers, Kayleigh Kruger, Riley Ribordy, Thomas Kruger, Nora Harn, Hudson Harn and Ryken Kruger; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.