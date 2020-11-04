Maxine (Ferrell) Palmer, 94, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wednesday, November 4, with family present 4-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Graveside Services, 11am, Thursday, November 5, at Waco Cemetery, Waco.
Preceded by husband, Duane Palmer; parents, Samuel and Mary (Martin) Ferrell; brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Josh Mahoney and MeLynn Massey; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Palmer.
Survived by children, Bennett Palmer of Cathedral City, Calif., Garold (Cindy) Palmer of Grove, Okla., Keith Palmer of Wichita, Mary (Doug) Polk of Derby, Tod Palmer of Haysville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
Memorial: Down syndrome Society of Wichita, 9415 E. Harry, Ste. 405, Wichita, KS 67207. www.shinklemortuary.com.
