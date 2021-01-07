WICHITA – Maurice L. Goff, 87, passed away from COVID-19 on Dec. 31. His ashes will be buried in Quinter, Kan., in a private ceremony at a future date.
He was a proud Kansan who enjoyed a long career in the Wichita Public School system. A longtime resident of Wichita, Maurice also lived in Derby for 30 years and relocated to Overland Park in 2019. He was a member of the United Methodist Church throughout his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.