HAYSVILLE – Matthew Cole Ward, 23, Construction Worker, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, July 19 at South Rock Christian Church.
Matt loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with friends and family.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Curtis Ward; grandparents, Eldon and Kathrine Stephens.
Survived by his parents, C. Alan and Trudy Ann Ward of Haysville, KS; brother, Nathan (Kirsten) Ward of Derby; sister, Haley Ward of Haysville; grandmother, Cindy Ward of Haysville; nephews, Troy Ward, Abel Ward; niece, Thea Ward; great-grandmother, Billie Wright of Sedgwick, KS; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends; and his dog, Hank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc., 310 E. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67202; Passageways (providing hope for our veterans), Attn: Jennifer Garrison, 1912 N. Chambers Cir., Wichita, KS 67212; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, KS 38105. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
