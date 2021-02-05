ROSE HILL – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Wheeler of Rose Hill, Kan. Mary peacefully passed away the morning of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with loved ones surrounding her.
Mary was born in 1947 to John and Margaret Helten. She had many fond memories of growing up with her siblings; Kathy (Phil), Johnny, Jerry (Sue), Jimmy, Peter (Michelle), Susie (Jeff) & Annie (Jerrod), on the family farm. Mary had an amazing sense of humor and loved to be ornery. She was always making someone laugh by either telling a joke or playing a prank. Laughing with her will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her.
Mary met the love of her life, Steve Wheeler, as a teen. Few people on this earth share the love that they had for each other. They were married for 51 years before Steve’s passing in 2020. After graduating from Derby High School, Mary went on to get her license in cosmetology. Although she didn’t pursue a full-time career as a cosmetologist she was able to use her trade for her family. Her one true passion was her family, husband, children and grandchildren.
Mary’s most valued accomplishment was caring for her children; Kimberly (Clay), Byron; grandchildren: Missy, Orion, Israel, Lila, Faith; great-grandchildren: Jaden, Grayson, and Gemma. She was the best mom, grammy, ginks, sibling, neighbor, friend and companion that a soul could ask for. She was always so thoughtful in everything she did. She would warm the grandkids’ clothes in the dryer in the morning, so they wouldn’t be cold and would bring them snacks when she would pick them up from school, so they wouldn’t have to be hungry on the way home.
She will be greatly missed, but we will hold precious memories of her close to our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
