DERBY – Mary Theresa Lane, 77, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Visitation: Wednesday, July 14 from 1-8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Rosary at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15; Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Derby. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
