DERBY –Mary Sue (Rippy) McLeland, 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. A graveside service will be held at Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin, Ill. in the spring.
She was born to the late Byron and Mary (Stevenson) Rippy on December 31, 1934, in Odin, Ill. Sue was an active member of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby for nearly 50 years. She was an avid reader, a tremendous cook and loved to crochet, needlepoint, knit, and play bridge.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband John E. McLeland, son Scott B. McLeland and brother William (Bill) F. Rippy.
Sue is survived by her son J. Steven McLeland, granddaughters Emily Sue Mast and Sara Elaine Zeiner, sister Nancy (Rippy) Frimel, sister-in-law Barbara (Olson) Rippy, 6 nieces and 4 nephews.
Memorials can be sent to Serenity Hospice at 9415 East Harry, Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207 or to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037.
