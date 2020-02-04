WICHITA – Mary Rachel Broadwell, 75, passed away February 2, 2020. Visitation: Friday, Feb. 7 from 1-8 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1409 S. Rock Rd., Derby.
She was born July 3, 1944, to Fred Wright and Dorothy Canavan in Murray, Utah. Walmart was Mary’s second family; she worked there for 22 years. She never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcome. When she did cook, she was a damn good cook!
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Wright and Mickey Kenyon; granddaughter, Bristol; and sister, Marjorie.
Mary is survived by her husband of 22 years, Ron; children, Wayland Waudby, Kenneth Waudby (JoAn), Barbra Baldridge (Johnny), Debra Waudby (Jeff), Michelle Gordon, Leonard Gordon; stepchildren, Naomi Rainey, Damien Broadwell; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Wright, Robert Kenyon, Fralane Mitchell, Juanita Kenyon, Gina Barrett, Wanda Wright, Sue Kenyon, Connie Wright, Pat Jenkins, Brenda Kenyon; and several other family members and friends.
Contributions may be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.), P.O. Box 2096, Wichita, KS 67201 or Autism Speaks, 1 E. 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.