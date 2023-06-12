Mary Louise Glamann passed away on June 4, 2023, at her home in Copperstone Apartments, Derby, Kansas.
Mary is survived by her only living child, son Daryl Gene Glamann Jr. (wife Tum) of Derby; four grandchildren – Brian Glamann (wife Erin) of Wichita, Sara Cravens (husband Chris) of Wichita, Michael Glamann (wife Alexandria) of Parker, Colo., and Toby Glamann (age 9) of Derby; and 8 great grandchildren, from oldest to youngest: Jayan Cravens, Dakota Hastings, Owen Glamann, Claire Glamann, Coltyn Cravens, Hannah Glamann, Addelyn Glamann, and Delaney Glamann. Mary was immensely proud of her family and was a loving and caring matriarch of the family. Mary is also survived by her sister Betty Eplee of Pleasant Valley, Mo. and ex-daughter-in-law and good friend, Kathy Bauer of Wichita.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Rhodes, by her brother Dwight Dienst and by her husband of 53 years, Daryl Gene Glamann Sr. in 2004 as well as her soul-mate George Rebarcek in 2022. Mary also married Andy Dayton, since deceased.
Her passing will forever leave a void in our hearts.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, with Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, all at Smith Mortuary in Derby, Kansas. Interment will be at Mulvane Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.