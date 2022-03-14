Mary Lee Mills, 83, cherished mother and dear friend, died Friday, February 26, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Leona Tierney; son, Michael Mills.
Survived by her sons, Robert Mills, David (Yvonne) Mills, Alan Mills, and John (Kristy) Mills; daughter Lee Ann (Chris) Mills; numerous extended family and friends; and her loyal dog Alex.
Mary Lee was full of love, compassion, generosity, and humor. Her absence will be deeply felt by many.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue or shelter in her memory. For a complete obit and to share tributes online, go to: https://www.smithfamilymortuaries.com/memorials/mary-mills/4868742/index.php
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.