Mary Ellen Zwemke, 83, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. Born to William Jackson Coffey and Pauline Myrtle (Logan) Coffey in Mulvane, Kan. She was born at home on January 21, 1940.
Mary lived her childhood years in Mulvane. Attending 12 years of school there, graduating from Mulvane High School with the Class of 1958. She worked at Derby Refining Co, Davis Mfg., and retired from J. I. Case. Mary loved bowling, ice skating, camping, boating, and water skiing.
Mary & Roger were married Oct 25, 1975, remaining together 47 years, till Roger’s death Christmas Day 2022. Roger and Mary were devoted members of Trinity Lutheran Church, where they were loved and respected.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Coffey; husband, Roger Zwemke; two brothers, Wm. H. “Bill” (Caroline) Coffey and Charles J. “Jack” (Linda) Coffey; two sisters, Dorothy M. (Alvin “Dub”) James and Betty J. (Guy) Stukey.
Mary is survived by one sister, Kay (the late Don) McKee of Derby, formerly of Mulvane; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A come and go visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, both at Lakeview Funeral Home. Burial will take place following the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Apostles Garden, 12100 E. 13th Street N., Wichita.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory can be made to the charity of your choice in Mary’s name.
