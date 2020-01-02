DERBY – Mary Ella Judd, 87, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. with family present between 5:00 & 7:00 p.m., at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Madison Avenue United Methodist Church, 900 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
She was born March 4, 1932, to Paul and Emma (Jones) Glaser in Wichita, Kan. Mary worked as a teacher in Iowa, Wichita, Haysville, and Derby. She was an active member of Madison Avenue United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Paul Glaser, Jr. and Charles Glaser. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Alfredd; sons, David Judd and Alan (Tamera) Judd; granddaughters, Riley Judd and Nicole Judd; sister-in-law, Naomi Glaser; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Avenue United Methodist Church.
