DERBY – Mary Elizabeth Thomas, 98, homemaker, born May 21, 1923, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Viewing will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, followed by Service at 3:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Mary was a skilled seamstress and an avid gardener. She was very proud of her doll collection that at one time was over 200+ dolls. She enjoyed watching skating, tennis, and golf, especially ladies’ competitions.
Preceded in death by her parents, Newt and Mollie Weems; husband H. Carter Thomas; daughter, Laura M. Roy Thomas; six brothers and sisters; and grandson, Johnny Trower.
Survived by her son, Gary D. Thomas; daughter Lana and son-in-law, Ron McKinsey of Layton, Utah; granddaughter, Brandi Bruce (Thomas); grandson, Mark Worthen; great grandson, Dustin Thomas; great granddaughter, Alexis Whittaker; great-great granddaughter, Hailey Evers; many nieces and nephews; and her extended family, Ted Cruz and Linda, Matt and Dena Gartlemen, Renee and Ronnie Morton.
Thanks to Homestead Assisted Living staff, especially Aziz, whom she called her angel. Memorials to St Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital.
