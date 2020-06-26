DERBY – Mary E. Gahman, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita.
