DERBY – Mary Catharine "Katie" Priddis-Palmer, 91, died Jan. 20, 2022. Funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., Smith Mortuary in Derby. A memorial has been established with Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
