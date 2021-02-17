DERBY – Mary Augusta Eggel, 80, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Midian Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.
