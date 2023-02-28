Mary Ann Wallingford, 92, was born in Hutchinson, Kan., to Benjamin and Fannie Lock on May 11, 1930, and passed away from this life on Feb. 6, 2023. Services have been held.
Mary married Jerald Wallingford in 1953 and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald; daughters, Jan Murphy and Cynthia Wallingford; brothers, James and Cleo Lock; sisters, Bertha Thompson, Aliene Solida and Edith Henderson. She is survived by her daughters, Jeryl (John) Hendricks of Hutchinson, Tammy (Mike) Rosales of Murfreesboro, TN, Jodi (Wes) McGregor of Wichita; son-in-law, Mark (Vickie) Murphy of Mulvane; sister, Sandra West; grandchildren, Jeremy Hendricks, Tyler (Sherrie) Rosales, Jenna (Troy) Graber, Mallory (April) Rosales, Whitney Murphy, Haley Murphy, Melissa (Trent) Pulver; nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn St., Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
