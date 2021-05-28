Mary Ann Osborn, 82, formerly of rural Elk County, Kan., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kan. A funeral service was held Thursday, May 27 at Countryside Funeral Home in Howard, Kan.
Mary was born June 9, 1938, in Wauneta, Kan., to Ralph and Violet McAlister of rural Moline, Kan. She grew up alongside 8 siblings, attended school in Elk Falls, and graduated from Elk Falls High School.
On September 1, 1957, she married Cecil Osborn. Together, they had 3 children, Marty, Randy, and Cathy. Mary was a homemaker until her children started school and then went to work at Claude-Mann & Associates in Wichita until moving to Garfield, Ark., on Beaver Lake. Then, she worked for Walmart Corporate until retiring.
Mary and Cecil enjoyed their time with family and numerous friends and traveling. She was known for her wonderful cooking and making everyone's favorite when they visited.
Mary is survived by her children: Marty (Debbie) Osborn of Clayton, N.C., Randy (Sheree) Osborn of Hutchinson, Kan., Cathy Ostmeyer of Hutchinson, Kan.; sister, Karen Hay of Independence, Kan. She was also grandma to 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; and 7 siblings (Wilson, Phyllis, Melvin, Wanda, Darlene, Helen, and Darrell).
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lost Bridge Community Church and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 206 E. Washington, PO Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.
