Derby – Mary Ann Gnagey, 86, retired Boeing employee, passed away at her home on Saturday, Au-gust 31, 2019. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. A graveside service will immediately follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
Mary Ann was born August 16, 1933, to Carl Logue and Ada Faye (Troxel) Logue in Wichita, Kan. She graduated from East High in 1951. Mary Ann married Robert C. Gnagey on May 22, 1954, in Wichita, and two daughters were born from this union.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elva Mae Hanks; husband, Robert; daughter, Janet Jean Hieger.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann (Matthew) Wing, of La Conner, Wash.; granddaughter, Kennedy Ann Lancaster, of Salina, Kan.; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Phipps, of Wichita; and a loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
