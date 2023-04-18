Derby - Marvin Willis Noble, Jr., 58, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby. The Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Baptist Church Mulvane, 1020 N 2nd Ave., Mulvane, Kan.
He was born May 29, 1964 to Marvin, Sr. and Wilma (Bennett) Noble in Liberal, Kan.
Marvin Jr. was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle & friend. He was the maintenance supervisor at the Derby Walmart, having worked there nearly 25 years, and an avid Star Trek and John Wayne fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 13 years, Samantha (Hyle) Noble; mother: Wilma Noble; brother: Allen Noble; sister: Jeannette (Trent) Bunn; nieces: Kristina (Sam) Hardin, Kyra (Zachary) McCarthy; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to: Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
