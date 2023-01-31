Marvin W. Schott, 96, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born February 9th, 1926 to August and Ada Schott in Manchester, Okla.
Preceded in death by his wife, Irma Jean and siblings, Gus and Richard.
Survivors include his children, Rex C. (Patsy) Schott, Roy W. (Judith A.) Schott; grandchildren, Shane (Kari), Crystal, Chris (Allison), Jenna (Kyle), Matt (Erin), Leilah (Jeff), Kendra (Craig); great-grandchildren, Lexi, Joci, Taylor, Addisyn, Tyler, Ashley, Kerrigan, Kylie, Caden, Madison, Christian, TiAna, Aubrey and Amelia.
Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 6 to 8 pm and funeral service is 10 am, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kan. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Derby, 324 N. Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
