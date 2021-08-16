DERBY – Marvin Lloyd Dunlap, 78, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 27 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby.
He was born August 28, 1941, to John Dunlap and Thelma Burns Dunlap in Sylvia, Kan. He graduated from Burrton High School and Fort Hays State University. He worked at Jamestown State Bank in Jamestown and later retired from Banker’s Bank of Kentucky in Frankfort, Ky.
He was active in the Elks Club in Concordia. Marvin was an avid golfer and volunteer with Derby Community Family Services. He loved the fellowship with his friends, family and church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Marlene Davies, sister, Marilynn Burgess, brother, Johnnie Dunlap.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen L. Dunlap; daughter, Toni Marriott and husband, Kelly; and host of friends on and off the golf course.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Angel House Orphanage, Tanzania, in care of the church.
