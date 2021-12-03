DERBY – Marvie James Wedel, 93, formerly of Haysville and Monument, Kan., passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Wichita. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the United Christian Church of Oakley with Pastor Bob Kelly officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. No visitation.
Marvie was born March 12, 1928, in Goltry, Okla., to Jacob and Ruth (Koehn) Wedel. He married Shirley Dee Thrasher on Oct. 24, 1953, in Oakley. To this union, four children were born.
After graduating from high school, he attended and received a degree from Okmulgee Technical School (now Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology) in Okmulgee, Okla. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Panama in 1947. He was a longtime member of the Derby First Christian Church and the Oakley Christian Church, serving as a deacon for many years.
Marvie and Shirley raised their children in the Haysville community. While living there, he worked at Boeing Aircraft in the Tooling Department. Marvie also did TV repair, and enjoyed playing the guitar and rebuilding automotive engines. Among other things, he built a shop/garage, with the help of a couple of good neighbors, as well as a large underground storm shelter at his Haysville home. After 33 years, Marvie retired from Boeing Aircraft as a supervisor in the Tooling Department.
Marvie and Shirley then moved to Monument to farm, and became involved with many community activities, including enjoying his grandchildren and, of course, playing the guitar. Staying active in the church was a very important part of his life.
Marvie was preceded in death by his son, Allen; brothers Edwin Wedel and Milford Wedel; and sister, Neva Peacock.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; two sons, Jim (Heather) Wedel and Myron (Cynthia) Wedel; daughter, Cheryll (Kirk) Hastings; and four grandchildren: Kody (Jen) Hastings and Nikki Hastings, Kaitlyn Wedel and Jeremy Wedel; brother, Roger Wedel of Midwest City, Okla.; and sister, Deloris Fouquet of Guymon, Okla.
The family would like to send their sincere thanks to Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare (the “extended” family) and to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice for the compassionate care given to Marvie.
Memorials to the United Christian Church of Oakley and Alpha Christian Children's Home may be sent in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 221, Oakley, KS 67748.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.