Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies and light wintry precipitation overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies and light wintry precipitation overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%.