Marvella “Minnie” Marie (Dill) Ricketts, 90, passed into God’s loving arms Nov. 27, 2021, at home, surrounded by her four daughters. Memorial service: Saturday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m., at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, Haysville. Masks are encouraged at the service.
Born in Columbus, Kan., to Harry and Effie Dill on Jan. 27, 1931, youngest of nine children. In 1954, she married Lawrence David Ricketts in Columbus at First Presbyterian Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Larry; siblings Fontella, Harrison, Berea, Wilma, Edna Mae, Calvin, Ervin, and Mervin.
Survived by her children: Clay (Teresa) Ricketts, Sue (Steve) Booth, Rena Kay Ricketts, Amanda (John McAnally) Ricketts, and Dorcie (Tom) Hinkle; eight grandchildren: Jarett (Julie) Booth, Samantha Booth, Dustin (Laryssa) Booth, Lexington (Dustin) Lutt, Kenzie Ricketts, Shaylee McAnally, Walker Hinkle, Nash Hinkle; nine great-grandchildren: Brylie, Braxton, Bruin, Lakin, Landrey, Ayden, Asher, Haylla, Hawk; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial established with St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, Haysville. Services entrusted to Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville.
