DERBY – Martha Jean (Shrader) Anderson, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kan. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, Kan., with graveside service immediately following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kan.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com for the Anderson family.
