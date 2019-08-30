Mark Monroe, a former Wichita resident, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Cedaredge, Colo.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Evangel Assembly of God, 11444 W. 21st N. in Wichita.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; sons Matthew Monroe of Wichita and Jonah Monroe of Lawrence, Kan.; brother Ward Monroe of Wichita; sister Marla Hengel of Derby; and granddaughter, Bethany Jessup of Wichita.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22487, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
