DERBY – Mark Alan Nunnery, 56, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Services will be held at a later time. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
He was born January 31, 1964, to Donald and Patricia (Waller) Nunnery in Granite City, Ill.
Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam; sons, Lance (Abbey) Nunnery of Winterville, N.C., Jordan (Ashlee) Nunnery of Derby, Kan.; brother, Barry Nunnery of Derby, Kan.; sister, Susan Nunnery of Waterloo, Ill.; parents, Don and Pat Nunnery of Baldwin, Ill.; two grandchildren, Lakyn and Lukas of Derby, Kan.; and numerous other family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.