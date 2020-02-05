DERBY – Marjorie Anne Sweeney, 86, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Visitation: Friday, February 7 from 1-8 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, both of Derby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter "Bud" and Iva Plush; son, Marty Sweeney; and two siblings, Ardis Smith and Arland Plush.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Jim Sweeney; children, Tom Sweeney (Jenny), Carol Cooper (Will); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, KS 67037.