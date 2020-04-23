DERBY – Marion Florence Arnold, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
